HEMMINGFORD - Sloan Fanning, age 51, of Hemingford, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, Nebraska.

A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish in Martin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Parish.

After cremation, burial will be at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Martin.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.