SoChae Kim Sinclair

SoChae Kim was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Hungnam, Korea to ManYelle Kim and Aesun Jo. During the Korean War, SoChae's family was gravely impacted by the hardships that many Korean families endured. In December 1950, her family was evacuated to the Island of Geoje on the S.S. Meredith Victory leaving their home in Hungnam with only what they could carry. They were then relocated to Busan, Korea where she grew up and later owned a successful beauty salon. Sochae's experiences left an indelible sense of inner strength that was a guiding principle throughout her life. She believed her life story was an example for her children regarding the importance of self-reliance and perseverance.