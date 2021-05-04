Sonya Hollandsworth

RAPID CITY | Sonya Rae (Orcutt) Hollandsworth, 82, passed away on May 4, 2021. She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Lodi, OH. She went to Sullivan High School in Sullivan, OH, where she met her lifelong sweetheart and lover. Sonya married Ralph Hollandsworth in January 1959 and went off to Roswell, NM, where she shared her life with Airman First Class Ralph. She bore four sons, Scotty W 1959, Brian D 1961, Michael J 1963, Blaine W 1964 and adopted a daughter, Tonya J in Puerto Rico in 1972.

She was a homemaker and worked part time to provide extra income. She was with Ralph at Walker AFB (NM), Bergstrom AFB (TX), Ramey AFB (Puerto Rico), Ellsworth AFB (SD), and Cannon AFB (NM). Ralph retired from the Air Force in 1977 and returned to Rapid City.

In April 1980 she was saved by the blood of Jesus and has been faithful. Her focus since then has been to serve her Lord, care for her family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a Jewel here on earth and a jewel in Heaven.

She was a child of GOD, she was a loving mother, loving wife and partner for over 62 years. She will be sorely missed. May GOD keep and bless her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence; mother, Annabelle; baby brother, Cecil; and sister, Shirley.