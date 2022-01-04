RAPID CITY | Sr. Nadine Hartinger, 81, died quietly in the Monastery Health Care Unit on January 3, 2022.

Sister Nadine was born March 6, 1941, the daughter of Theodore and Mary Hartinger in Dupree, South Dakota where her father managed the lumber yard. She had three older brothers: Harold, Bert, and Bob. In 1949 the family moved to Lemmon, where she attended St Mary's Catholic School and Lemmon High School. In her Senior year she attended St. Martins Academy in Sturgis graduating in 1959. The next fall she entered St. Martin Monastery in Sturgis. She received her post-secondary education in Duluth, MN and Manitowoc, WI. In 1965 she had a stroke. She recovered and continued her ministry.

After St. Martin Monastery moved to Rapid City, Sr Nadine worked as bookkeeper in the Monastery business office and at St. John's Hospital in Rapid City. From 1967 to 1971 she taught at St. John the Evangelist and Perpetual Help schools in Rapid City and Our Lady of Fatima in Casper Wyo. A talented musician Sr. Nadine played the organ at St. Martin Monastery and St. Isaac Jogues.

In 1985 She went to Lemmon to care for her aging parents. Besides caring for her parents, she played the organ at the Episcopalian Church and at St Mary's Catholic Church in Lemmon. After her parents' deaths, she returned to St. Martins in 1997 and again played the organ at St. Martins and St. Isaac Jogues. In 2006 she had another seizure. However, she was able to play the organ for 3 more years. Before she left, the priest asked her to come to St Isaacs Jogues for Mass to say "Goodbye." After Mass, he asked her to join the procession because the community wanted to honor her for her many years of service. She joined the recessional and everyone in the church did her honor by shaking her hand as is the Native American custom.

Her health declined until she was no longer able to speak. She was very responsive though; if you told her a joke she would laugh, a sad story would make her cry. She spoke with her eyes. The religious community and the health care staff dearly loved her.

She is survived by her brothers, Bert and Harold, a sister-in-law Barbara Hartinger, nieces and nephews, and the Benedictine Sisters of St. Martin Monastery. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Bob.

Services will be in St. Martin's Chapel with Visitation from 5-7 on Thursday, January 6th followed by a Wake at 7pm. Christian Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 7 at 10am celebrated by Bishop Peter Muhich. Services are open to those who are vaccinated and wear a mask.

Her burial will be a private ceremony in the monastic cemetery on a later date.

Her online guestbook is available at www.osheimschmidt.com