SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | It is with great sorrow that we share that heaven gained an angel on March 11, 2021, when Stacey Bartlett Schaefer peacefully left this world, surrounded by her family, for her Heavenly home.

Stacey was born on August 10, 1968 to Robert and Gloria (Christensen) Bartlett in Pierre, SD, and immediately brought joy and light to this world. She joined a brother Mike, and soon after became a big sister to brother Matt.

Stacey graduated T.F. Riggs High School in 1986, earned a BS in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University and Masters of Healthcare Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Stacey enjoyed a career in Occupational Therapy for several years prior to a 20+ year successful career in health care; health care executive management, leadership, recruitment and consulting. She was especially proud of her career positions with Regional Health, Children's Care Rehab and Hospital, and OneWest HealthCare Consulting, all in Rapid City, SD, and most recently Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ.