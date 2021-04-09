SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | It is with great sorrow that we share that heaven gained an angel on March 11, 2021, when Stacey Bartlett Schaefer peacefully left this world, surrounded by her family, for her Heavenly home.
Stacey was born on August 10, 1968 to Robert and Gloria (Christensen) Bartlett in Pierre, SD, and immediately brought joy and light to this world. She joined a brother Mike, and soon after became a big sister to brother Matt.
Stacey graduated T.F. Riggs High School in 1986, earned a BS in Occupational Therapy from Creighton University and Masters of Healthcare Administration from the University of South Dakota.
Stacey enjoyed a career in Occupational Therapy for several years prior to a 20+ year successful career in health care; health care executive management, leadership, recruitment and consulting. She was especially proud of her career positions with Regional Health, Children's Care Rehab and Hospital, and OneWest HealthCare Consulting, all in Rapid City, SD, and most recently Berardi Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ.
In 1991, Stacey married her high school sweetheart, Monty Schaefer. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born: Morgan and McKenzie. Stacey was a fiercely dedicated mom to her girls, raising them to be kind, generous and independent, and encouraging their academic and career success. She was incredibly proud of them and was their greatest cheerleader, supporter, mentor and role model. She made it her mission to support Morgan and Kenzie in their dreams of pursuing careers as Physician Assistant and Medical Doctor, respectively. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
Stacey was proud of her warm and welcoming home and was gifted in filling it with family, friends, love and laughter. Stacey enjoyed golfing, scuba diving, traveling with her family and being a social butterfly. She always had a smile and a wonderful ability to make people feel special. She was very funny and loved being able to make people laugh and enjoy life.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Bob; her girls' father, Monty Schaefer; her maternal grandparents, LuVerne and Bernice Christensen; and her paternal grandparents, Verne and Alyce Bartlett. She is survived by her children, Morgan and Trey Sauvage and Kenzie Schaefer; her mother, Gloria; her brother, Mike, his wife Stacy and their children Katie and Jack; and her brother, Matt.
Condolences can be sent to Morgan Schaefer, 735 Raymond Ave., Apt. 408, St. Paul, MN 55114 or Kenzie Schaefer, 1114 E. Adams St., #2, Tucson, AZ 85719.
A service and celebration of life will be held this summer in Pierre, with details to follow.