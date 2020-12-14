Stanley D. Fisher

RAPID CITY | Stanley Dean Fisher, 85, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Stanley was born April 17, 1935 to Merton and Vivian (Flisram) Fisher. He married Audrey Helen Kahler on Jan. 7, 1961 in Herrick, SD.

Stanley is survived by his daughters, Jan (Jeff) Chambers of Rapid City, and Julie (Marshall) Brown of Salt Lake City, UT; sister, Bonnie (Harold) Bishop of Oklahoma, OK; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings; Joyce Banning, Burton Fisher and Glenn Fisher.

A private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Baesler officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at osheimschmidt.com