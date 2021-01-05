SPEARFISH | Stanley E. Howe, 82, died on Jan. 3, 2021 in Spearfish.

Stan was born on Oct. 26, 1938 in Rapid City, the third of nine children born to Bob and Etta Conklin Howe. The family moved to Sturgis in 1942 and Stan spent his school years at St. Martin's Academy, graduating in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and spent much of his three years of military service in Germany.

In 1960, Stan married Judy Keegan in Sturgis and to this union five sons were born. In 1971, Stan married Barb Strong Schultz in Spearfish adding two stepsons to the family and in 1972 a daughter was born. In 1983, Stan married Mary Wood Barreno at Fort Meade and her two daughters joined the family. In 1998, Stan and Barb remarried and they spent many years traveling around the US together and enjoying several golf courses.

Stan was truly a “jack of all trades” and could build and fix almost everything. His biggest building project was the A-frame home he built in Boulder Canyon for his youngest sister and her husband. He also built a lot of furniture and wrote a few books, one of which was published as an audio book.