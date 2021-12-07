RAPID CITY | Stanley Herbert Blum passed peacefully into Jesus' arms on December 3, 2021 at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, SD. Stan was born in Tillamook, OR on November 9, 1930. He spent 91 years on Earth wearing out the body God had given him by building and improving things, community and family. He will be affectionately remembered and missed by his family, friends and acquaintances.

Stan grew up in west central Oregon during the 1930s in a hard working, loving family. They moved to Nampa, ID in the 1940s where he graduated from high school. His father, Herbert taught him independence and to work hard. HIs mother, Louisa taught him kindness and to love Jesus. Stan married Mildred Rose Park on July 21, 1951 and they have spent over 70 blessed years together. Stan served as a US Army Highway Patrolman in Germany shortly after they were married. He returned home to start a masonry business and attend the University of Idaho in Moscow, ID. Upon graduation with a degree in Civil Engineering, he sold his business to his youngest brother, and became a construction engineer for Peter Kiewit Sons. He worked as an engineer, supervisor and manager building bridges, roads and coal mine startups across Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana. After retirement, Stan became a businessman and worked tirelessly on his 28 acre home-retreat near Nemo, SD in the Black Hills.

Stan and Milly raised three boys. As the oldest sibling, when his Dad died over 50 years ago, Stan became the quasi-patriarch of a large extended family of brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews. Stan's motto was “have a little fun every day.” The fun was almost always immersed in work and good deeds. He was a member of the Elks, SCORE, the Masons and the Shriners. He also participated in many informal organizations like the Elks RV Club, breakfast with retired construction buddies and many family reunions. He was a guy you looked to for leadership, a helping hand, and reliable advice. If you ever had a free minute you could call Dad and he would fill it up with projects. His favorite day would involve any form of recreation and then building a fireplace or shingling the house. Think, “Swiss Family Robinson” in the 20th century.

Stan was preceded in death by his father, Herbert S. Blum, mother, Louisa (Douthit) Blum and brother, Philip A. Blum.

He is survived by wife Mildred (Milly) Rose (Park) Blum of Rapid City, SD; sisters Regina (Blum) Manley of Eugene, OR; Bethel (Blum) Hanes of Haydon, ID; brother Noel Blum of Troy, ID; and sons Bill (Diane) Blum & Kolmer of West DesMoines, IA; Ron (Connie) Blum of Rapid City, SD; and Joe (Leslee) Simon-Blum of Littleton, CO; grandchildren Jeremiah Blum of Rapid City, SD; Christine (Jeremiah) Cameron of Bismarck, ND; Jacob Simon-Blum of Denver, CO; and Sarah Simon-Blum of Denver, CO; great grandchildren Tiffany (Paul) Benson of Minneapolis, MN; and Benjamin Marthaller of Bismarck, ND.

Services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Parkview Evangelical Free Church, 333 Sandra Lane, Rapid City with Pastor David Greenhood officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM at the church.

Burial at 12:00 pm noon at the Nemo Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.