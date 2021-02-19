Stanley 'Pete' Peterson

RAPID CITY | Stanley George "Pete" Peterson, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at his home, which he loved so dearly.

Stanley was born on Oct. 4, 1931 to George Vernon and Martha Christine (Kittelson) Peterson in Mitchell. He graduated from Mitchell High School.

Pete first joined the South Dakota National Guard on Feb. 20, 1947, while he was living in Mitchell. His first assignment was in Company B, 196th Infantry Regiment.

SGM Peterson remained in the unit until Nov. 15, 1949 when he joined the Regular Army. He served in the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. He was stationed primarily in Okinawa, Japan. He was Honorably Discharged from the Army on Feb. 1, 1953. He again joined the South Dakota National Guard in Sturgis, when he enlisted in the 109th Engineer Battalion on Dec. 9, 1957. He was promoted to Sergeant in April 1980. Then, on Dec. 1, 1982, he was promoted to Sergeant Major, a rank he held until his retirement on Oct. 31, 1991.

During his time serving in the South Dakota National Guard he also worked full time with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He began his 35-year career with NWB in Mitchell, eventually transferring to Sturgis and ultimately Rapid City.