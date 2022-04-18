SPEARFISH - Stanley "Stan" D. Ainsworth, 77, of Spearfish passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Rapid City, SD.

Stanley Doug Ainsworth was born to Lyle and Garnette (Bell) Ainsworth on June 29, 1944, in Deadwood, SD. He joined older brothers Jerry and Donnie and a few years later, the family welcomed Lincoln.

When he was just four years old, he was crowned the Strawberry King.

Stan attended Spearfish schools and participated in football, basketball, baseball, golf, and track. He attended Iowa State for one year but was terribly homesick for his mama and moved back to Spearfish to finish his teaching degree at Black Hills State College.

In 1965 he married Diane Mauch. His first teaching position was high school English in Thermopolis, WY. He was also a basketball coach and a bus driver. After a couple of years, he decided the golf course was calling and they moved to Marshall, MN where he was the golf pro. While in Marshall, he and Diane welcomed two daughters, Jennifer and Rebecca.

In 1975, Stan moved back to Spearfish and began working for his brother at Margie's Dinner Club where he met his beloved Patty (and her children, Wendy, Todd, and Tracy). They wed in 1977 and in 1979 they welcomed John to complete their family of eight. Stan and Patty purchased Margie's and ran it for over 27 years, making so many friends from all over the globe. They also took over the food and beverage at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course for a few years and Stan thoroughly enjoyed seeing his golf buddies each day and taking in a few rounds of golf when possible.

Stan and Patty were big supporters of Spearfish Spartan sports as well as Black Hills State University Athletics. He was a very generous man, a hard worker, and truly a gentle soul. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan throughout the good years as well as the tough years. Four of his six children share his love of the green and gold!

For the past 13 years, Stan and Patty resided in Pierre, SD where Stan was a math teacher at the SD Women's Prison, helping the ladies earn their GED certification. He made such an impact on so many lives.

Grateful to have spent 44 years of love, laughter and many wonderful memories are his wife Patty; children: Wendy (Lance) Jorgensen, DeWitt, IA, Todd (Maia) Surdez, Bismark, ND, Tracy (Todd) Vik, Canton, SD, Jennifer (Robb) Byington, Rapid City, SD, Rebecca (Kelly) Wolfe, Castle Rock, CO, John (Brittnie) Ainsworth, Spearfish, SD. Blessed to call him "Papa" are grandchildren: Mallory Kruse, Kaitlin Vik, Dalton Jack, Spencer Young, Kelsey Opitz, Haley Vik, Madison Opitz, Ali Hanson, Chase Opitz, Abby Surdez, Jacob Byington, Riley Wolfe, Aiden Surdez, Taylor Ainsworth, Logan Wolfe, Devyn Ainsworth, and Zane Ainsworth; as well as great-grandchildren: Keaton Kruse, Justin Gurule, Rylin Brown, Jack Rieffenberger, Clara Kruse, and Brooklyn Rieffenberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Garnett Ainsworth, brother, Don Ainsworth, granddaughter, Frankie Jack, and grandson, Andrew Jorgensen.

A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held Memorial Day weekend.

