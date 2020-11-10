LENNOX | Stanley "Stan" Wolf, 81, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Lennox Assisted Living Center.

Stan was born on Sept 26,1939 in Des Moines, IA, to Roger and Helen (Booth) Wolf. He grew up in Des Moines, graduating from St. Thomas Catholic High School in 1957. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force after high school and then worked for the F.B.I. as an Electronics Technician from 1973 until his retirement in 2000. After retirement, he worked at Gold Coast Casino in Las Vegas and at Hilltop Cabinets in Canton, SD.

Stan was a Catholic with strong faith and love of God. He was a very kind and loving man and cherished time spent with his family, He also enjoyed coin collecting, building and fixing things, bowling, playing softball and having a sneaky sense of humor that some didn't even know was there.

He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Wolf, his parents and his brother. He is survived by his eldest daughter, Jody (Bob) Krebsbach, Sioux Falls, son, Matt Wolf, Sioux Falls and daughter, Stephanie (Nate) Rail, Rapid City; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Wolf of Oregon.

Funeral and burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis in the Spring of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.