RAPID CITY | Unlike most of the seasonal workers, Stephen (Chilly) Eugene Chiles was a yearlong monitor of the naughty and nice list. WARNING good behavior will still be expected of the Rapid City children as a replacement monitor was dispatched immediately from the North Pole. Chilly A.K.A. garbage gut, was renowned for his ability to eat the most bizarre, disgusting, spicy, slimy, burned, and downright inedible food which was completely ironic for a man who baked an addictive New York style cheesecake. He was also known for his ability to snore loud enough to knock the plaster off the ceiling. Santa once considered using him as a foghorn alongside Rudolph's nose one particularly stormy night.