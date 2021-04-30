MARSHFIELD, Wis. | Stephen L. Yunger, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Abbotsford Healthcare Center.

Stephen was born on Nov. 13, 1935 in Stevens Point to Ernest and Marie (Kadrlik) Yunger.

He was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Wotruba) Yunger on Jan. 18, 1958 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore. She passed away on Feb. 25, 2013.

Stephen served 20 years in the United States Navy Seabees as a Heavy Equipment Operator. This took them to the east coast and later transferred to the west coast in California. After his military retirement, he worked in federal civil service as a food service worker until retirement. They moved to South Dakota, then back to San Diego, CA, before moving to Pleasant Prairie, WI, in 1989. They moved to Marshfield in 2000.

Stephen belonged to the American Legion, VFW, Fleet Reserve Association, and was very patriotic. He loved accordion music as well as other ethnic songs – especially Czech. Stephen was also an avid fisherman and he loved to shop for groceries and cook.

He is survived by his son, Michael Yunger of Marshfield, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.