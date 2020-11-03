Stephen N. Haas

RAPID CITY | Stephen Nelson Haas died peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020 surrounded by his children and close friends after a long battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was born March 18, 1941, in Deadwood, the eldest child of Phil and Dottie Haas. He grew up in Volga, SD. Most of his free time as a child was spent outdoors hunting, fishing, and canoeing.

After graduation from Volga High School, he attended Macalester College in St. Paul, MN, with plans to become an artist. However, after several years in college he was drawn into Macalester's sciences program, and met his future wife, Judy Wikoff, in his first biology class. After graduating with a biology degree, he went on to attend medical school at the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine there and went on to complete one year of his fellowship in endocrinology before being drafted into the U.S. Air Force. He served at Ellsworth Airforce Base and, upon completion of his military service, made the Black Hills his permanent home.

He and Judy moved to their beloved ranch near Hermosa in 1976. He worked as the only endocrinologist in western South Dakota for several decades while also running a small ranch. During the last 25 years of his life, you could often find him driving his grandchildren through Custer State Park.