RAPID CITY - Steve A. Denison, 76, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Steve served in the United States Navy.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 17 at Blessed Sacrament Church with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the church.
Funeral Service Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the church.
Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
Arrangements entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.