RAPID CITY - Steve Alan Denison, 76, of Sioux City, IA passed away April 12, 2023 in Rapid City, SD.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Rapid City. Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM with a Vigil Service at 6:00 PM at Blessed Sacrament. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at the funeral home. www.osheimschmidt.com.

Steve was born in Vermillion, SD, on August 7, 1946. The son of Steven H. and Marcella (Collins) Denison. The family resided in Vermillion until 1951. They moved to Sioux City where Steve attended St. Michaels Elementary School and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1965.

He enlisted in the United States Navy in November of 1965 and served aboard the USS Shakori until his discharge in October of 1969.

After his discharge he met and married the love of his life, Marilyn Ottesen at Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a devoted husband and friend for 52 years. He was a loving and caring father, and doted on his grandkids. He attended soccer games, recitals, and events and taught them the value of spending time outdoors in nature.

After marriage he attended college in Idaho and South Dakota with a BS in Horticulture. In 1972 and 1973 he was employed by the National Park Service at Mount Rushmore. After graduating in 1976 the family moved to Rapid City, SD. He was employed by the US Forest Service doing range wildlife research until retiring in 2002 after 26 years. Returning to college he then earned a degree in Nursing and worked as a nurse until 2008.

Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping being in the woods with family and friends. He was an Eagle Scout and was a Council Board member of the Black Hills Area Council. He was awarded the silver beaver.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter, Michele (Rob); granddaughter, Jaimie; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley all living in Rapid City, SD; sisters: Dorinda Klapprodt, Sioux City, IA, and Suzanne Lautenschlager, Denver, CO; and his brother Richard (Peggy) of Sioux Falls, SD.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Marcella; and his father-and mother-in-law, Nels and Gertrude Ottesen.