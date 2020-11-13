Steve J. Hawk

Steve spent much of his lifetime in service to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. He served as a patrol officer and then as Lieutenant of Police with the Bureau of Indian Affairs Tribal Police in the Wounded Knee District. He then moved on to serve as the Tribe's Prosecutor and to multiple appointments to the Tribe's Judiciary. He sat in the governing circle of the Tribe during the Iron Cloud Administration. He was involved in local and Reservation-wide politics. He was active in his Church and completed the four-year Lay Ministry Formation class to help the effort to lay a stronger foundation for the Lakota Catholic Church on the Pine Ridge Reservation.