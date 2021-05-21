Steven D. Marsh

RAPID CITY | Steven Douglas Marsh, 66, passed away on May 20, 2021, at home following a five-year battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 13, 1954, to Max and Margaret (Wulff) Marsh in Watertown. He was six months old when the family moved to Rapid City.

Steve worked at Rapid Chevrolet from 1978 until he retired due to his illness. He loved motorcycles and missed riding Big Red and Old Blue.

Steve is survived by his wife, Karen “Suzy” Marsh; two daughters, Amy Hodgson and her husband Chris, and Ashley Tucker and her fiancé Harley Kriech, all of Sioux Falls; three grandchildren, Abel Hodgson, and Myles and Zoey Kriech; and three sisters, Sandi Franke, Diane (Jim) Skulborstad, and Janice (Bob) McGeehon, all of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, at the funeral home.

His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.