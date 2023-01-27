OLATHE, KS - On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Steven Jay Ketel, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 57.

Steve was born on October 5, 1965 in Klamath Falls, OR to Kenneth and Diane (Buising) Ketel. He grew up in Rapid City, SD and graduated from Stevens High School in 1984. Steve attended Southern Methodist University for two and half years before transferring and graduating from the University of Missouri in 1988 with a degree in Accounting.

He initially worked in public accounting in Kansas City where he met his future wife. On November 29, 1997 he married Mary Kristin Walczak. They raised a daughter and son, Katie and Quinn. His kids were the light of his life.

Steve had many friends from all parts of his life. He was a sports enthusiast and loyal fan. He loved playing golf and was very active in his children's activities. He was known for his laughter and love of a good time. He had a kind and compassionate spirit.

Steve is survived by his parents, Ken and Diane, Rapid City, SD; his wife, Kristi; and children: Katie and Quinn, Olathe, KS; his sister, Susan (Andy) Michael, Denver, NC; two neices; two nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley Chapel, Church of the Resurrection, Leawood, KS. Memorials may be sent to Children's Mercy Hospital (support.childrensmercy.org) or Church of the Resurrection (cor.org).