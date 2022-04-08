RAPID CITY - Steven Joseph Donnelly, 62, of Rapid City, passed away on March 31, 2022 at Monument Health. Steven was born to Charles and Mary Helen Donnelly, publishers of the Edgemont, SD weekly newspaper. The youngest of five sons, he became the only one to continue in the newspaper business. After graduating from St. Martin's Academy in 1977, Steven served for thirty years as sports copy editor for the Rapid City Journal. During that period, he completed a sports editing excellence curriculum at Lindner-Wood-Toland College.

Steven is survived by his wife Katherine, his mother Mary Helen Riss; and his brothers: Michael, Brian, Dennis, and Douglas. He will also be missed by a great many friends and relatives he cared deeply for and kept entertained with his wry sense of humor.

Among Steven's attributes was his strong sense of family, serving as archivist and gravitational center of the immediate family, and as a connector hub for extended family and friends. He will perhaps be best remembered for his heartfelt empathy for those he encountered who were struggling, lonely, or in need of a loyal, accepting friend.