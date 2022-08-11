HERMOSA - Steven Leroy Hammer, 64, of Hermosa, SD died on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at home.

Steve was born on November 5, 1957, in Hot Springs, SD, to Marvin and Donna (Larson) Hammer. He was the oldest of four siblings including Deb, Robert, and Jeannette. Steve grew up in Custer, SD and graduated from Custer High School in 1976.

Steve was well known for his hard-work ethic. He started his first job when he was 14 years old at the Chief Steak House where he earned money to buy his first bike. While in high school he enjoyed working around the residents of Colonial Manor, one resident in particular became a very special friend. After high school, he worked at the Silica Sand Company in Edgemont, Homestake Mine in Lead, and for the Black Hills Packing Plant in Rapid City. Steve worked endlessly, and in 2003 proudly established his business StonePro, which specialized in custom granite. He began his career in granite working for Rausch Granite and Monument before starting StonePro. Steve's excellent quality of work was well known and he took great pride in the way he completed jobs.

Steve married Karen (Ellerton) Hammer on June 24, 1978 in Custer. They were blessed to have 44 years of marriage. After their marriage they moved to Spring Creek before settling in Hermosa where Karen taught school. In 1982, they welcomed their daughter, Amber Jean. Four years later, in 1987, their son Justin Claire joined the family. Steve enjoyed many things. He loved meeting people and had many special relationships with friends. Steve coached basketball at Hermosa Elementary and then coached Justin's baseball teams in Hermosa. He greatly enjoyed spending time with all the kids he coached. He was also an avid Denver Broncos fan and loved taking trips to Denver to attend Bronco games with Karen.

He most enjoyed spending time in the Black Hills, especially the Limestone area, with his family. Steve loved to hunt, fish, camp, and ride the 4-wheeler. He enjoyed taking drives with Karen. He spent countless hours searching for the perfect hunting spots and looking for antlers in the spring. He shared his passion for hunting with Justin, many friends, and cousins. He always had a smile on his face while taking Amber and his grandchildren out on the 4-wheeler and on drives.

Steve is survived by his parents Marvin and Donna Hammer; his wife, Karen; son Justin (Katie) Hammer; daughter Amber Hageman; his four grandchildren Kaiden and Haven Hageman, and Nolan and Brooke Hammer; his siblings, Debra Jensen, Robert (Gloria) Hammer, and Jeannette (Ernest) Pacheco; his in-laws, Pam (Gary) Lipp, Terry (Vera) Ellerton; his nieces, Belinda Brown, Amy McVeigh, and Amanda Lustig; his nephews, Ryan Pacheco, Aaron Hammer, Travis Lipp, Casey Ellerton, Brian Ellerton, and Andy Lipp; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Joe and Irene Hammer, Don Larson and Myra Larson; his mother and father-in-law Claire and Florence Ellerton; his special great-aunt and uncle Bood and Babe O'Connell; his brother-in-law Curtis Jensen; and other aunts and uncles.

A service will be held Tuesday, August 16th at 10 am at Custer Lutheran Fellowship in Custer, SD. Memorial donations may be made to benefit the Front Porch Coalition (www.frontporchcoalition.org) or SD Youth Hunting Adventures (www.sdyouthhunt.com).