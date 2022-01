Steven Selberg, age 60, passed away January 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK.

Steven is survived by his wife Michelle Selberg, his sons Taylor, Colton and Piercen Selberg, his mother Charlene Selberg and his sisters Karen Thorson and Susan Willis.

Steven Selberg's Celebration of Life will be held January 29, 2022 from 2 Pm – 5 PM at the Holiday Inn Express, 8405 E. 102nd St., Tulsa, OK 74133.