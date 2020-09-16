Strachan, Cheryl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Cheryl Lynn Strachan passed suddenly and without pain in a solo auto accident. Cheryl had a slightly morbid sense of humor, and often mentioned that she didn't want to linger in suffering, but she probably would have agreed with a chuckle that 66 was a bit too young to go.

Cheryl loved dogs, knitting, witty conversation, and good books. Some of her wittiest conversations were had with her children (Joel, Michael, Amadee, Jared, Wright Jr, Joseph, Martin, Danielle, and Michelle) and their life partners, who Cheryl also considered to be "her kids". Cheryl leaves her traditions of peace, tolerance, and groan-worthy science jokes in the hands of her dozen+ grandchildren and her great-grandchild.

Cheryl studied physics at SDSM&T prior to her career in technical documentation, where she met lifelong friends and fellow nerds, all of whom she will now happily stalk from the afterlife.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Donald Strachan; her son, Joel (40); and her second husband, Michael Woody. She is survived by her mother, Joann; her brothers, Donny and Bobby and their spouses; her six children and their spouses; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.