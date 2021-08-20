COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Susan J. Boesdorfer, 61, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2021. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mom, and, the name she most delighted in, "Granny." She had retired after a long career with First Command Financial Services.
Susan Jean Eisenbraun was born on June 8, 1960 in Quinn, South Dakota to the late Rev. Helmuth and Marietta (Kaste) Eisenbraun. Susan became a child of Christ through the sacrament of holy baptism on July 10, 1960. She was raised as a pastor's kid; serving Lutheran congregations in Colorado, Texas, South Dakota, and Illinois.
She was a 1978 graduate of Athens High School in Athens, Illinois and married Todd A. Boesdorfer, a career Air Force officer, on Sept. 13, 1986 at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
The two were blessed with two sons: Christian and Austin. They were assigned to numerous installations across the country with the United States Air Force. Wherever they went, Susan settled in and made friends through bowling, volunteering at the Thrift Shop, participating in the Officers' Spouses' Club, and, most importantly, active membership in the local LCMS congregation.
They were members locally of Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Monument, and later, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs.
She is survived by her husband, Lt. Col. Todd A. Boesdorfer, USAF, (Ret.) of Colorado Springs; her sons, Christian (and Gina) Boesdorfer of Helena, Montana, and Austin Boesdorfer of Colorado Springs; and her grandchildren, Jane, Gus, and Faye Boesdorfer.
Also surviving are Helmuth's wife, Carol Eisenbraun of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Phyllis (and Terry) Hadeen of Haxtun, Colorado, and Luella (and Bob) Wierderholtz of Freeport, Illinois; and her mother-in-law, Gloria Boesdorfer of Plant City, Florida.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at The Springs Funeral Services–North, 6575 Oakwood Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80923.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 4125 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909. If unable to attend in person, the service will be broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FvUAHxUOrc.
Committal service will follow at 1 p.m. at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery, with a reception to follow.
Susan will be best remembered for her love of family, her Christian leadership and her selfless generosity.
She will be dearly missed. Blessed be her memory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to provide support for appendiceal cancer research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in memory of Susan Boesdorfer. Please send your gift in memory of Susan to: University of Colorado Foundation, PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217. On the memo line of the check, please note Susan's name and make it payable to the CU Foundation. Gifts may also be made online at www.giving.cu.edu/SusanBoesdorfer.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services–North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 (www.tsfs.co).