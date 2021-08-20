COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Susan J. Boesdorfer, 61, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2021. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mom, and, the name she most delighted in, "Granny." She had retired after a long career with First Command Financial Services.

Susan Jean Eisenbraun was born on June 8, 1960 in Quinn, South Dakota to the late Rev. Helmuth and Marietta (Kaste) Eisenbraun. Susan became a child of Christ through the sacrament of holy baptism on July 10, 1960. She was raised as a pastor's kid; serving Lutheran congregations in Colorado, Texas, South Dakota, and Illinois.

She was a 1978 graduate of Athens High School in Athens, Illinois and married Todd A. Boesdorfer, a career Air Force officer, on Sept. 13, 1986 at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.

The two were blessed with two sons: Christian and Austin. They were assigned to numerous installations across the country with the United States Air Force. Wherever they went, Susan settled in and made friends through bowling, volunteering at the Thrift Shop, participating in the Officers' Spouses' Club, and, most importantly, active membership in the local LCMS congregation.

They were members locally of Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Monument, and later, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs.