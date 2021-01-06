 Skip to main content
Susan J. Brinkman

  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Susan J. Brinkman, 66, died Jan. 2, 2021.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

