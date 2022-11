MINNEAPOLIS — Susan Jacinta Washenberger passed away November 23, 2022, in Minneapolis, MN at the age of 65 years. Mass of Christian Burial services will be 11:00 am, Monday, December 5 at Immaculate Conception Church in Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, December 4 with a rosary at 5:00 pm, at Kirk Funeral Home.