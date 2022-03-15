HILL CITY - Susan K. Roselles, 63, Hill City, SD passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.

She was born to Dean and Mavis Schrempp on November 4, 1958 in Gettysburg, SD. Susan graduated from Eagle Butte High School. Soon after graduation, she moved to Piedmont, SD where she began her love affair with the Black Hills. Susan loved everything about the Hills and spent a lot of time taking pictures and exploring.

Susan loved music and started to play music as early as her freshman year of high school. She played for weddings, dances, school functions and maybe a bar or two under strict supervision from a family friend who also played.

Susan married Stacey Roselles on December 6, 1987. Susan never quit playing music, she and Stacey traveled playing in a band for a year or two on the road. She also played with many other bands in the area for many years.

Susan and Stacey started a Traffic Control Company in 1989; they ran the business with the help from sons, Christopher and Jon until December 15, 2021.

Susan's hobbies seemed to be endless: she was a potter, an herbalist, Reiki master, a photographer, musician and not too shabby of a gardener. She loved the fishing trips to Canada. She also was accomplished pool player traveling with her team to Vegas for several tournaments.

Susan was very invested in the plight of the wild horses; donating to the cause and writing letters to prevent their mistreatment. She worked on and lobbied for stronger punishment for extreme animal cruelty.

She will be deeply missed by her family and all her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Stacey; son, Jon; step-son, Christopher; step-daughter, Kimithy (Angelo); father, Dean Schrempp; sisters: Angie, Diane; brothers: John (Barb), Allen (Mitzi), Joe (Tammy), David (Robin), Bob (Jodie), Dakota Moon; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mavis Schrempp.

She loved her home and vowed to never leave; her ashes will always be there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to either the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary in Hot Springs, SD or to a no kill Animal Shelter of your choice in honor of Susan.

A Rosary service will start at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese of the Little Flower Catholic Church on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Family and friends may sign Susan's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.