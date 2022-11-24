RAPID CITY - Sybil "Joyce" Pabst, age 81, joined her husband in heaven the morning of November 19, 2022. Grandma Joyce was a daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a card shark!

Born in Gillette, WY to Zina and Clyde Clements, she met the love her life, John Pabst and eloped in Lodge Grass, MT, on February 2, 1957 (married 63 years). To this marriage two children were born, David and Carolyn.

Joyce is survived by her two children: David (Gerry) Pabst, and Carolyn Scheler; brother-in-law, Larry (Connie) Pabst; sister-in-law, Nancy Pabst; six grandchildren: Krystle (Casey) Doud, Justine (William) Kougl, Tyler (Kelsey) Pabst, Jason Scheler, Joshua (Karl) Scheler, and Christina (George) Thomas; and ten great-grandchildren: Clancy, Nora, Cody, Maci, Calissa, Cadey, Clay, Ridge, Wren, and Aliviyah.

She is preceded in death by her lifetime love John Pabst, great-granddaughter, Quinn Marie Kougl; mother and father; sister-in-law, Mag; son-in-law, Michael Scheler.