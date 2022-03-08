SPEARFISH - Sylvia Lorraine Fuller, 87, of Spearfish, SD, passed peacefully on March 3, 2022, surrounded by angels and holding an angel's hand.

Sylvia was born July 11, 1934, she lived to serve. Growing up in Slim Buttes, SD, Lorraine graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 1952, and Denver Nursing School. She married George Earl Fuller, a serviceman from Pittsburgh, PA, in 1957. The couple lived in Abilene, TX, moving to Rapid City where Mitch and Arthur were born then to Spearfish where Kimberly was born.

Lorraine served as a nurse while George taught High School in Belle Fourche. He began building homes and Lorraine helped. Together they built a business. In 1992, George passed, Lorraine regained her nursing license and served at the Dorsett Home. She tended patients with colleagues who would eventually come to care for her. Those colleagues were the angels surrounding Lorraine while a family member held her hand. Thank you all for your care.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD.

Committal services will be at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

