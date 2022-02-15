HOT SPRINGS | Tammi Kae Cooley was born to Quentin and Sherry (Leidle) Van Orman on May 25, 1967 in Hot Springs, South Dakota and received her angel wings on January 20, 2022.

Tammi graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1985. Following graduation, she enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany and then Fort Polk, where she married Jimmy Roundtree. They welcomed a son, Edward on July 10, 1988. They later divorced. Prior to her deployment in Operation Desert Storm, Tammi and Eddie returned to South Dakota to be closer to family.

In 1998, Tammi and Eddie relocated to Florida and in March 1999 she married Jim Cooley. Jim adopted Eddie and Eddie changed his name to Jeffrey (Jay) Cooley. Tammi and Jim later divorced. Tammi reenlisted in the Army to serve during Operation Iraqi Freedom and was honorably discharged. She had a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from National American University.

Tammi had an immense love for her son and for her huskies. She adored buffalo and was Executive Director of the Dakota Territory Buffalo Association.

She will be deeply missed by her son, Jay Cooley of Rapid City; her parents, Quentin and Sherry Van Orman of Hot Springs; sister, Kristi Spitzer of Hot Springs; brother, Scott (Leslie) Van Orman of Lander, Wyoming; niece, Hayley Merkel of Groton; nephew, Tobie (Danny Mikimoto) Spitzer of La Habra, California; and great-nephew, Mac Merkel of Groton.

A memorial service will be held at Rapid City Club For Boys, 320 N 4th St, Rapid City, on March 26 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of The Black Hills.