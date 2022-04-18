RAPID CITY - Tammy Kay Smith, 50, passed away on April 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Services pending with Kirk Funeral Home.
RAPID CITY - Tammy Kay Smith, 50, passed away on April 12, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Services pending with Kirk Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.