Tammy Kay Smith

RAPID CITY - Tammy Kay Smith, 50, passed away on April 12, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Rapid City on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Services pending with Kirk Funeral Home.

