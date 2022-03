RAPID CITY - On Monday, March 7, 2021, Tanner Bruce, of Rapid City, SD, a loving son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 21.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 10060 Foothill Dr., Piedmont, SD.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established. Family requests no flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.