Ted D. Pederson

RAPID CITY | Ted Dean Pederson, 72, the most wonderful husband, father, grandpa and friend, died unexpectedly on Oct. 29, 2020, of complications from a massive heart attack.

Ted was born Feb. 16, 1948 in Madison, SD, to Alvin and Ruby Pederson. Ted grew up in Chester, SD, where he graduated high school in 1966.

Ted married Susan Hagg, his high school sweetheart, on Jan. 25, 1969. Theirs was a love story for the ages. They were partners and best friends for 57+ years. Ted and Sue welcomed two daughters, Nicole and Gina.

Ted attended SDSU earning his Bachelor's in Pharmacy in 1971. He and Sue owned their own drug store, Pederson Drug, in Tripp, SD, from 1979-1989. Ted then became Pharmacy Manager at Pamida in Madison, SD, until 1999. They then moved to Chandler, AZ, where he became the Pharmacy Manager and District Manager for Basha's. They returned to South Dakota in 2008, where Ted worked as a pharmacist and retired in 2011.

Ted truly lived a life of integrity. Ted and Sue believed in their daughters and made them believe in themselves. Ted worried so much about the world and played an active role in making it better every day. He believed ALL people were equal and believed we should build a bigger table not a bigger wall. Ted's grandchildren were the apples of his eye, spending time with them daily.