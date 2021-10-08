Ted Michael Bryant

Ted was known for his quick smile, laid-back, fun-loving personality, and great sense of humor. Throughout his childhood growing up in Custer, Ted developed a passion for athletics. He excelled in football, basketball, and golf. He graduated from Custer High School in 1977. During his college years, Ted attended Dakota State University on a football and basketball scholarship, SDSU and USD; studying Education and Certified Coaching. He married Lisa McGaw on June 8, 1985. Two daughters and a son were born to this marriage. They chose to raise their family in Custer. He dedicated over 20 years to coaching basketball not only for his children, but for the youth community of Custer. He was gentle, understanding, and always encouraging to every player on the team. Ted also participated in softball, golf, refereeing, and fantasy football leagues enjoying his time surrounded by great friends. Ted's other hobbies included fishing and hunting with family and friends. Ted worked for Bryant Surveying, eventually buying the business from his parents. He later worked for the South Dakota Department of Transportation in Custer and Rapid City.