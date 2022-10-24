SANTA MONICA, CA - Terrence "Terry" Lloyd Dake died peacefully in his home in Santa Monica, California, on September 15, 2022. His wife of 54 years, Patricia (Patti) Stannard Dake, was at his side. His parents, Lloyd C. Dake and Ruth Housman Dake, predeceased him.

Terry was born in 1941, in Wessington, and raised in Rapid City. He earned Eagle Scout in 1957, a Bachelor of Science degree from the Air Force Academy in 1963, and an MBA from Pepperdine University in 1977.

Most of Terry's four years of active duty in the Air Force were served at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY, where he flew B-52's in the Strategic Air Command. When he separated from active duty in 1968, he joined Trans World Airline as a pilot qualified flight engineer. Concurrently, he was a U-10 aircraft commander in the California Air National Guard. As a reservist, Terry contributed to space shuttle and missile launch operations and served in numerous management positions in the weapons, astronautics and geophysics laboratories. He also served at Air Force Systems Command, Electronic Systems Center, Aeronautical Systems Center and the Pentagon. He retired from the Air Force Reserve in 2000 as a Major General.

TWA required a move to San Francisco, where Terry also worked as a systems engineer for Ross Perot's Electronic Data Systems and began working in finance for Knightsbridge Properties. In 1974, his job required a relocation to Santa Monica. Since then, he was a Vice President with Ebba Enterprises, a Senior Vice President with Public Storage Management, a Director with Westrec Properties and a financial advisor with Ameriprise. Terry also developed a 17-unit condominium project.

Terry's passion for flying resulted in over 2,400 flight hours. In his retirement years, Terry enjoyed flying his Grumman Tiger. He was also an avid snow skier.

There will be a burial ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on October 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please keep Terry in your memories.