Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf

  • Updated
GONE FISHING

RAPID CITY - Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf, 94, of Rapid City, SD, passed away on October 9, 2022 at Monument Health Hospice House in Rapid City.

Jo was born in Moultrie, GA, to James Dalton Hall and A. Ruth Wilk Hall on July 24, 1928. She married Dennis Medcalf on February 7, 1953, becoming a military wife as Dennis served his country during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, ending up in Rapid City, SD. Dennis died May 23, 1994 and is buried at Black Hills National Cemetery. Jo loved life and, in her spare time, enjoyed antiques, dancing, bowling, and fishing. She leaves behind loving family and friends

Committal services for Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 2:30 p.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.

In lieu of flowers donations made be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com

