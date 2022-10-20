Terrisa "Jo" Medcalf

Jo was born in Moultrie, GA, to James Dalton Hall and A. Ruth Wilk Hall on July 24, 1928. She married Dennis Medcalf on February 7, 1953, becoming a military wife as Dennis served his country during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, ending up in Rapid City, SD. Dennis died May 23, 1994 and is buried at Black Hills National Cemetery. Jo loved life and, in her spare time, enjoyed antiques, dancing, bowling, and fishing. She leaves behind loving family and friends