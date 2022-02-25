 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Terry A. Nelson

RAPID CITY | Terry A. Nelson, 69, of Rapid City, SD passed away February 24, 2022. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am Monday, February 28, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

