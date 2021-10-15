RAPID CITY | Terry Begeman, 68, was a wonderful husband, dad, papa, and friend. He unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 8, 2021, doing what he loved, hunting with his son and grandson near Mud Butte, SD.

Please join us as we celebrate Terry's life at Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City on Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 2 p.m. Just as Terry and Valerie's life began together at Komstade Covenant Church in 1974, their journey home will conclude there as well. A graveside service will be held at Komstade Covenant Church in rural Beresford on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. Following the service, the family invites you to gather at the fellowship hall for refreshments.