BISMARK/RAPID CITY - Terry James Sherman, 74, formerly of Bismarck, ND and Rapid City, SD lost his 11 year battle with Parkinson's disease. He passed away on September 6, 2022 at Strand-Kjorsvig Community Rest Home, Roslyn, SD.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on September 17 at Fiksdal Funeral Home, Webster, SD.

Condolences may be sent to Milt & Julie Bradford, 5156 Redcoat Loop, Bismarck, ND 58503.

The full obituary may be viewed on Fiksdal Funeral Service website.