PHILIP - Thelma Heltzel, age 95, of Philip, South Dakota, died on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, with a Christian Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, with Father Grant Gerlach as celebrant.

The Christian Funeral Committal will take place at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Home of Philip.