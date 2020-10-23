Thelma M. Davis

Following her retirement, she traveled to Dakar, Africa to visit her daughter Linda and granddaughter, Teri. Linda was teaching first and second grade at the only English-speaking school in the area. The following year she traveled to the Philippines with Reverend Grace Huck. They visited Harris Memorial College where Reverend Huck taught for many years and also where she is honored by having a dormitory named after her.

In 1955, Ora and Thelma divorced. She moved to Spearfish with Linda and Leo, where she purchased a home with the help of her father. During this time she taught several summers for the college training student teachers.

In 1988, Thelma married Charles T. Davis and the couple made their home in Lead. They enjoyed traveling, venturing to China, Germany, Holland, Scotland, England, Wales, Greece and many more places. They also enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and exploring the Black Hills. Following Chuck's death in 1998, she moved in with her daughter Sherry for eight years before settling in an apartment at the Hickory House in Spearfish, then spending time at Serenity Corner, Judy's Assisted Living in Belle Fourche and her final years at Rolling Hills Healthcare Center.