Thelma Mae Sanito

Thelma Mae Sanito, 94, Lead, passed peacefully from this life into eternal living on Tuesday, July 20, 2022 at the Monument Home and Hospice House in Rapid City.

Vigil will be at 7 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the church. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lead. Memorials have been established to St. Patrick Catholic Church and Twin City Animal Shelter, both in Lead.

Arrangements are under the care of Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

