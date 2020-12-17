HETTINGER, N.D. | On the morning of Dec. 9, 2020, Thelma Sandgren, who many knew as Tim, peacefully went to be with Jesus and her loved ones who had gone before her. She was born on Sept. 13, 1926, on the family homestead in rural Perkins County, the eldest of six children born to Marie (Stuit) and Gilbert VanWyk. She attended grade school at East Fredlund School and went on to graduate from Hettinger High School, one of 44 in the Class of 1944. After graduation she was employed at a bank in Hettinger until she was united in marriage to Francis "Bud" Sandgren on Dec. 16, 1947.

They made their home on a ranch in the Rosebud community west of Shadehill, SD. They raised five children on that ranch. She also raised a number of domestic and not too domestic animals. She continued to live on and run the ranch after Bud passed away in 2004. She took an apartment in Bison, SD, during the winter months but if the weather allowed, she was where her heart was, on the ranch. In the Fall of 2017, she was hospitalized and later was moved to the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon. In May of the following year she was strong enough to move to Western Horizons Assisted Living Center in Hettinger, where she enjoyed the remainder of her days.