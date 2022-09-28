Theodore "Deynon" Lyle Means Jr.

FT. HALL - Thunder beings escorted Theodore Lyle Means Jr. "Deynon", age 55 on his journey into Spirit World on September 21, 2022. He passed at his mother's residence in Fort Hall, ID from heart complications due to the collapse of his right ventricle. He is no longer in pain and at peace.

Deynon was born in San Francisco, California, July 3,1967. He was known as the "Alcatraz Kid" during the Alcatraz Occupation '69-'71 in the SF Bay Area. He attended elementary and high schools in Idaho, Nevada and South Dakota. He graduated at the Washington State High school Equivalency Program with Honors and went on to college at Truckee Meadows in Reno Nevada, Idaho State University and Lewis and Clark State College.

He then enlisted into the US Marine Corps. He received a combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Navy unit commendation Ribbon, South Asia Service Medal, (w/two bronze stars), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (w/one bronze star), two Kuwait Liberation Medals (Saudi Arabia) (Kuwait), Marine Corps Rifle Expert Badge (4th Award), Honorable Discharge December 1991. He was the Driver/Canon Boss November '87 - December '91 Fox February '12. 1st Marine Division. Theodore Means Jr had over 30 years of driving experience in various military, civilian and vehicles, pulling trailer as he drove a Hummer M923 5-ton 6x6, school/transit buses, roll-off/side loading trash trucks, water/tanker trucks and crash trucks.

He was proceeded in death by his father Theodore Means Sr.; his paternal grandparents: Theodora Feather Necklace, Walter Hank Means; and his sister Kimberly Means. Deynon's maternal grandparents: Edward Queep Boyer, Olive Burns Boyer; his granddaughter, Zia Means; and his brother Gerad G. Kipp.

He is survived by his life-long partner Yolonda Means; his children: Jeremy Means, Brian Means, Ted Means, Pacey Means, Chelsirae Means, Lovinna Means, Donavon Gage Osborne and John-storm Osborne; Deynon's Maternal side; Dr. LaNada War Jack (mother); and his siblings: Jessica James, and Devon Boyer. Deynon was the oldest of his paternal brothers and sisters: Red Means, Oyate Means, Letoy Means, Casey Means, Tipi Means, Faith Means, Season Means, Shyla LaRoche, CJ LaRoche, and Sammie LaRoche.

Sunrise prayers and songs were held Saturday, September 24, 2022 morning at 6:00 AM with LaGrand Coby and singers. Funeral Services were held at the Yolanda Snipe-Means Residence at 21 Truchot Rd across from Eagle Lodge, Saturday September 24, 2022 at 2 PM. Sundance Leader, Doyle Punkin officiated Grave site prayers in Bannock at the Gibson Cemetery and was followed by a feast at Yolanda's home. The family would like to thank all the friends and family who came together to send off Deynon.