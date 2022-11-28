Theodore Patrick "Teddy" Tippmann

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Theodore "Teddy" Patrick Tippmann, 47, Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on November 22, 2022 after battling heart failure.

Ted attended Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD, Indiana University, Purdue University, Ft. Wayne, IN, and graduated TONI & GUY Academy In London UK.

He worked in cosmetology his whole life and was passionate about making other people feel beautiful. Ted was an artist, using various mediums and frequently made artwork out of ordinary objects.

Socializing was another gift. He was the ultimate party catalyst.

He traveled the world extensively with spouse of 24 years, Kelly Van Liere.

He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Tippmann, sister Susan Tippmann, brothers Martin Tippmann and Louis Tippmann.

He is survived by mother Laurel Tippmann, brothers Joe Tippmann, John Tippmann, Pat Tippmann, Nick Tippmann, Jesse Tippmann and sisters Mary Runyon, Rose Tippmann, Katie Hewitt, and Barb Pallatto.

Ted had chosen to be cremated. A memorial will be planned at a later date.