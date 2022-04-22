 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Theola M. Stetson

  • 0

RAPID CITY - Theola M. Stetson, 101, passed away on April 15, 2022.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home, with live streaming available on the funeral home's website.

Kirk Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You can sometimes see the International Space Station from your house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News