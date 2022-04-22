RAPID CITY - Theola M. Stetson, 101, passed away on April 15, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home, with live streaming available on the funeral home's website.
Kirk Funeral Home.
