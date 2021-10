RAPID CITY | Theresa A. (Hays) Wood died Sept. 27, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Prayer service on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Pine Lawn Memorial Park.