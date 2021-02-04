OKREEK | Theresa Humphrey, 88, died Jan. 28, 2021.
Private family memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, with visitation one hour prior.
Mason Funeral Home in Winner
