COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - Theresa Kay Jacoby, age 76, died Friday, December 30, 2022. She was born October 12, 1946, to the late Harry and Grace (Van Loan) Whitted in Rapid City, SD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Jurisch and Geraldine Moser, and her ex-husband, Roy Jacoby. Theresa is survived by her daughters: Tina Jacoby and Brandie (Sean) Rosseter; her grandchildren: Aryana Jacoby and Matthew Shomaker; and her brothers: Danny Whitted and Vince Whitted.