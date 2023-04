SIOUX FALLS - Thomas A. Anderson, 84, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023, also at the funeral home. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls has been entrusted with arrangements.